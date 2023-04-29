Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa”

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will hold in Nairobi, Kenya, this weekend

Voices across Africa and beyond will discuss germane issues around the progress of the African continent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be in Nairobi, Kenya, this weekend where he will participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.”

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent, VON reports.

Osinbajo participates in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Vice President Osinbajo has been invited as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony later today and speak at the first session tomorrow. He will join other leaders to discuss "Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials," Daily Trust added.

At the opening ceremony, the VP would join the latest Mo Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou who would be celebrated in person at an event to be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. (Issoufou is the immediate past president of Niger who won the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. He is the sixth recipient of the prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership.)

Besides participating in the IGW, the VP is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP.

The VP has also received accolades from the Sudanese billionaire and the former AFDB president.

My experience getting apartment before marriage, Osinbanjo recounts encounter with tribalistic landlord

Meanwhile, Osinbajo went down memory lane, recalling how demanding it was to get an apartment just before his marriage.

Osinbajo Shared his experience via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, April 19 and recalled his encounter with a tribalistic landlord.

He recalled how his then-landlord rolled out three categories of people he will not rent his property to.

Source: Legit.ng