In a move that will thrill millions of Nigerians, the United Nations SDG has announced an opportunity for activists, mobilizers, and changemakers to submit applications for a chance to become an awards finalist ahead of its 2023 awards.

This was disclosed in article by Marina Ponti, Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaig:

She said:

“We are calling on all activists, mobilizers, and changemakers to submit their application today for a chance to become an awards finalist and to join us in Rome for a celebration of their global sustainability actions and ongoing efforts in confronting global challenges and holding decision-makers to account,” said Marina Ponti, Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign.

In the article, the UN said:

“Past winners include Hamzat B. Lawal, Founder of the Nigeria-based anti-corruption organization Follow the Money, which works to influence social change and disrupt the status quo by setting up social accountability models tracking government spending and international aid, exposing corruption, and revealing to the public how effective local social development projects are.”

Source: Legit.ng