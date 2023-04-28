Mike Adenuga: Celebrating a Star’s Seventy Trips Round The Sun

Globacom Chairman, Mike Adenuga

Get me a mic to sing the praises of Mike!

The Belissima Bàbá Bella

I have seen stars, even Polaris

But none lit the world, with Glo(w)

Like the sun of Adenuga

From the loins of Agbolade

Who suckled the royal milk of Oyindamola

Otunba Apesin from the stock of Oduduwa

Knighted by Nations like GCON

The black connoisseur who struck first, black gold beneath waters, and coined oil

Spare me a sphere that feels not his influence

For, I shall gladly tell thee, the tale of their nights

For in him is the spirit, the strength of a charging bull

Watching over his cowrie house, black Gold and a DRUM BEAT that connects men of all classes and race

Like Aristaeus, the Greek benevolent god

he decreed men to have banana fingers to their fill

When all drum beaters mocked us to buy the bunch

or stay hungry, thus simming a nation with ease

Time failed enough, and times has brought not his kind

With a stature and heart that dwarfed MA Towers of Adeola Odeku

May time be kind enough, as I need

a mic to sing the praise of Mike, The Sun of Adenuga

On his seventieth trip around the sun!

The Belissima Bàbá Bella

joyeux soixante dixième anniversaire milliardaire

ANTHONY ESHEMOKHAI is a grateful Admirer

