A group of 25 famous writers and journalists have launched a new book titled "Osinbajo Strides" to honour the vice president

They are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef

The book centres on the vice president's public service since he was special adviser to the attorney-general of the Federation in 1988 to date

Efforts to honour Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commenced in earnest as collection of journalists, writers have concluded plans to launch a book on on him.

In a press statement made available to Legit.ng, 25 prominent journalists and writers from across the country came together to write a book on the VP.

The book titled "OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader," is scheduled to be launched virtually on April 28.

They are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro.

Others are: Olaolu Beckley, Ore Ogunbiyi, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature. Mr. Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life. It periscopes the vice president’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date. Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.

A blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organizations.

The launch event is organized by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country. Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty & accountability and good governance.

PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of our dear country. Our membership is drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book.

