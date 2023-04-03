The radio, television, theatre and art workers union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has called for the suspension of its general manager, Prof Sunny Ododo, over allegations bordering on misappropriation of funds.

This call for the ouster of Prof Ododo was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 2.

RATTAWU's general manager, Prof Sunny Ododo has been accused of misappropriation of funds, harassment, intimidation and inducement. Photo: Lai Mohammed

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the union confirmed that it has already petitioned the minister of information, Mr Lai Mohammed.

Further allegations made by the union against Prof Odoso revealed that he intimidates and harasses union staff members who refuse to heed his instruction to carry out his corrupt activities.

The petition reads:

"There has been great wastage in spending government funds without following due process, such as spending over 16 million on the construction of the Marquee with the low-quality standard without approval and the sales of government properties running into Millions without following due process.

"Intimidation, harassment, inducement and divide and rule is the order of the day at the National Theatre.”

Another allegation in the petition reveals that Prof Olodo was responsible for looting assets, FESTAC '77 artefacts and other activities related to the misappropriation of funds.

The union noted that a series of petitions had earlier been tabled before the antigraft agencies for the prosecution of Prof Olodo.

The union said:

“We have written several petitions to the ICPC and the EFCC prompting the anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute the culprits. The evidences are glaring. Prof Ododo has looted the Central Workshop."

