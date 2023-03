The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared a winner in Kano state governorship election.

According to the electoral umpire, the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir, won the contest with over 120, 000 votes.

Below is the breakdown of results from each local government areas of Kano state.

Nassarawa LGA

APC - 38,952

NNPP - 53,434

Kano Municipal LGA:

APC: 30,264

NNPP: 47,351

PDP: 359

GWARZO LGA

APC - 26,881

NNPP - 25,419

Dala LGA

APC 28, 880

NNPP 54, 794

Takai LGA

APC - 25,244

NNPP - 23,666

Gwale LGA

APC - 21548

NNPP - 39460

Tarauni LGA

APC - 21276

NNPP - 31333

Ungogo LGA

APC - 24,644

NNPP - 33,111

Kumbotso LGA

APC - 22681

NNPP - 37668

Dawakin Tofa LGA

APC - 25226

NNPP - 24124

Kura LGA

APC - 18924

NNPP - 20989

Garun Malam LGA

APC - 14,958

NNPP - 15,400

Madobi LGA

APC - 17102

NNPP - 25151

Dawakin Kudu LGA

APC - 23,656

NNPP - 31,814

Gaya LGA

APC - 19, 272

NNPP - 19, 246

Kiru LGA

APC - 27, 014

NNPP - 29, 153

Rimingado LGA

APC - 12, 316

NNPP - 13, 402

Doguwa LGA

APC - 20, 658

NNPP - 17, 184

Sumaila LGA

APC - 19, 682

NNPP - 29, 057

Bichi LGA

APC - 46, 443

NNPP - 23, 029

Bunkure LGA

APC - 17,156

NNPP - 19, 277

Garko LGA

APC - 14, 658

NNPP - 18, 808

Dambatta LGA

APC - 16995

NNPP - 9674

Tudunwada LGA

APC - 24, 382

NNPP - 27, 434

Warawa LGA

APC - 16296

NNPP - 14629

Gezawa LGA

APC - 19, 961

NNPP - 22077

Kibiya LGA

APC - 13, 260

NNPP - 17, 157

Kabo LGA

APC - 23, 599

NNPP - 16, 963

Bagwai LGA

APC - 21, 295

NNPP - 17, 311

Shanono LGA

APC - 17, 249

NNPP - 13, 650

Ajingi LGA

APC - 14,438

NNPP - 15,422

Gabasawa LGA

APC - 17, 584

NNPP - 19, 507

