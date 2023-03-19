The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Benue state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The APC candidate was declared winner of the election following results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Catholic priest is leading in eight local government areas by a wide margin

He was closely followed while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Titus Uba.

The top contenders in Benue include Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe of Labour Party and APC’s Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng