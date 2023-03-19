The ruling all Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the House of Assembly election in Imo state.

The result was announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). The electoral umpire is not conducting governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are calling for cancelation of election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma is the incumbent governor and a chieftain of the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng