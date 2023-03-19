Global site navigation

Military Clears Embattled House Majority Leader Caught In Video Firing AK 47
Nigeria

Military Clears Embattled House Majority Leader Caught In Video Firing AK 47

by  Bada Yusuf

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the embattled house of representatives majority leader, caught in an emergency viral video bearing a gun, has been cleared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.

According to Guardian, the defence headquarters said the video was shot during that 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise, adding that the lawmaker was invited as a special guest and fired the AK-47 rifle in the Falgore Forest.

The statement reads in part:

“It is worthy to state that when senior citizens and special guests are invited for such exercises, they are accorded the honour to participate in the firing exercise as a ceremonial firing party. Ceremonial firing in such an exercise is the practice the world over."

Source: Legit.ng

