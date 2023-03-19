Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the embattled house of representatives majority leader, caught in an emergency viral video bearing a gun, has been cleared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.

According to Guardian, the defence headquarters said the video was shot during that 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise, adding that the lawmaker was invited as a special guest and fired the AK-47 rifle in the Falgore Forest.

Military reveals actual place embattled lawmaker fired AK-47 Photo Credit: Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“It is worthy to state that when senior citizens and special guests are invited for such exercises, they are accorded the honour to participate in the firing exercise as a ceremonial firing party. Ceremonial firing in such an exercise is the practice the world over."

