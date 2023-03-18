The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his wife, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma, have joined their kinsmen in exercising their civic duties at their polling unit 032, Omuma Ward in Oru East LGA, Imo state.

The Governor commended the security measures put in place which has enabled Ndi Imo to courageously exercise their franchise.

Governor Uzodimma joins queue, speaks about election. Photo credit: Solomon John

He promised to continue in consolidating all positive efforts for the safety of all.

