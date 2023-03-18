Benue election: Labour Party, PDP in trouble as APC set to grab power through Catholic priest
As Benue residents trooped out for the governorship and state assembly elections, many people will be wondering who will eventually succeed Governor Samuel Ortom.
Recall that Tinubu wins Benue
Recall that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, won the presidential election in Benue State, North Central Nigeria. Tinubu polled 310,468 votes to defeat Peter Obi of the Labour Party with 2,096 votes. This came despite Governor's ortom's support for Peter Obi of Labour Party.
Benue top contenders
The top contenders in Benue include Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe of Labour Party and APC’s Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem.