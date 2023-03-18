Kano Battle Ground: Governor Ganduje in Trouble As 14 Parties Contest Governorship Election (LIVE UPDATES)
About 14 political parties will be contesting the governorship election in Kano state.
The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).
Lest we forget: Kwankwaso show of power during February 25 presidential election
Recall that despite the Kano state being an APC state, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, won the presidential election in the state.
Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.
His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.
Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.
The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.
Leading candidates
Some of the candidates are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PDP).