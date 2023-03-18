About 14 political parties will be contesting the governorship election in Kano state.

The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

14 parties contest Kano governorship election. Photo credit: Premium Times

Source: UGC

Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).