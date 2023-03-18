Global site navigation

APC in trouble as collation of votes continues in Kano Governorship election: Live updates from INEC
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun

About 14 political parties will be contesting the governorship election in Kano state.

The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Kano governorship election to be keenly contested
14 parties contest Kano governorship election. Photo credit: Premium Times
Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).

6:35 PM

TUDUN WADA LGA

APC: 24382

NNPP: 27434

PDP: 166

LP: 75

Registered voters: 141206

Accredited voters: 53336

Total valid votes: 52412

Rejected votes: 398

Total votes cast: 52810

6:13 PM

KIBIYA LGA

APC: 13260

NNPP: 17157

PDP: 52

LP: 48

Registered voters: 77929

Accredited voters: 31131

Total valid votes: 30769

Rejected votes: 322

Total votes cast: 31091

6:12 PM

KABO LGA

APC: 23599

NNPP: 16963

PDP: 2118

LP: 78

Registered voters: 90698

Accredited voters: 44002

Total valid votes: 43364

Rejected votes: 588

Total votes cast: 43952

5:44 PM

SHANONO LGA

APC: 17249

NNPP: 13650

PDP: 272

LP: 58

Registered voters: 75981

Accredited voters: 3206

Total valid votes: 31591

Rejected votes: 451

Total votes cast: 32042

5:23 PM

AJINGI LGA

APC: 14438

NNPP: 15422

PDP: 103

LP: 193

Registered voters: 87420

Accredited voters: 32678

Total valid votes: 31437

Rejected votes: 724

Total votes cast: 32161

5:20 PM

GABASAWA LGA

APC: 17584

NNPP: 19507

PDP: 1269

LP: 33

Registered voters: 87374

Accredited voters: 39461

Total valid votes: 38935

Rejected votes: 475

Total votes cast: 39410

Five PUs results were canceled due to violence

4:46 PM

ALBASU LGA

APC: 16959

NNPP: 19952

PDP: 293

LP: 21

Registered voters: 101038

Accredited voters: 38305

Total valid votes: 37376

Rejected votes: 197

Total votes cast: 37573

They were cancellation of results in 10 PUs due to violence and over-voting.

4:15 PM

MINJIBIR LGA

APC: 16039

NNPP: 17575

PDP: 189

LP: 174

Registered voters: 94186

Accredited voters: 37718

Total valid votes: 35916

Rejected votes: 991

Total votes cast: 36907

4:14 PM

TSANYAWA LGA

APC: 18746

NNPP: 16769

PDP: 71

LP: 57

Registered voters: 80477

Accredited voters: 36557

Total valid votes: 36060

Rejected votes: 436

Total votes cast: 36496

3:59 PM

Karaye LGA

APC: 14515

NNPP: 15838

PDP: 77

LP: 80

Registered voters: 85557

Accredited voters: 32172

Total valid votes: 30912

Rejected votes: 427

Total votes cast: 31339

3:50 PM

Wudil LGA

APC: 20299

NNPP: 21740

PDP: 118

LP: 202

Registered voters: 116966

Accredited voters: 45335

Total valid votes: 43663

Rejected votes: 770

Total votes cast: 44433

3:49 PM

Kunchi LGA

APC: 13215

NNPP: 10674

PDP: 39

LP: 59

Registered voters: 64928

Accredited voters: 25306

Total valid votes: 24385

Rejected votes: 367

Total votes cast: 24752

3:33 PM

Makoda LGA

APC: 15006

NNPP: 13956

PDP: 101

LP: 30

Registered voters: 75487

Accredited voters: 31601

Total valid votes: 29383

Rejected votes: 221

Total votes cast: 29604

3:22 PM

Rogo LGA

APC: 11112

NNPP: 18559

PDP: 124

LP: 33

Registered voters: 117162

Accredited voters: 30647

Total valid votes: 30065

Rejected votes: 336

Total votes cast: 30401

Comments: Cancellation of some results involving 5 wards due to violence

3:15 PM

Rano LGA

APC: 17090

NNPP: 18040

PDP: 225

LP: 77

Registered voters: 85893

Accredited voters: 36780

Total valid votes: 35899

Rejected votes: 439

Total votes cast: 36338

3:13 PM

Collation of results begins at the Kano

The collation of results begins at the Kano INEC headquarters. The opening speech is being delivered by Ahmad Ibrahim, the returning officer.

1:03 PM

Results from 15 LGAs have arrived at Kano INEC headquarters

Results from 15 LGAs have arrived at Kano INEC headquarters. Results collation to begin soon.

Mar 18 12:19 PM

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje votes

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje casted his vote at the Ganduje Chikin Gari polling unit, number 008 in Dawakin Tofa local Government Area.

Mar 18 11:59 AM

Engineer Abba Kabir votes

The Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf has just casted his vote at the Baba Halilu Polling Unit.

Mar 18 11:00 AM

Voting interrupted in Kano community *

Presently, security agents are trying to calm nerve as tension ensued across some polling units in Madobi ward, Kano state.

Squabble started as APC agents arrived at the voting points with cards in order to entice voters and influence the outcome of the election.

However, their move was countered by teaming supporters of NNPP who tried to stop their acts which according to them is against the codes of ethics guiding the electoral acts .

Voting has therefore halted across some polling units in the ward.

However, the security forces are trying to control the situation, as at the time of filing the report.

Mar 18 10:41 AM

Election commences in Kano's 44 local government

Reports reaching Legit across the 44 Local Government Area of Kano State, today's turnout is totally different from the Presidential Election as Electorates where at their Polling Units since 6am waiting for the arrival of the INEC Adhoc Staff and the Election Sensitive Materials.

It was learnt that, at this round of election, the INEC did all it's possible best in distributing the Election Materials on time more especially in rural areas of Kano State, while in the metropolitan of the state some P.Us in Kano Municipal, Sharifai and Nassarawa LGA Giginyu ward experience the late arrival of the materials.

As of 8:30 Election Commences in various location in the state.

However, tension escalates in some communities in Makoda, Madobi, Kumbotso, Nassarawa and Kano Municipal whereby it has been resolved as the time of filing this report.

After the Candidate of APC cast his vote around 10am at Gawuna Ward, Nassarawa LGA, 2 polling units at the ward were reportedly destroyed by some thugs in the ward.

As of this time 10:28am Sharifai 038, 039, 040 and 041 the election materials not yet arrived at the PUs.

Mar 18 8:50 AM

Lest we forget: Kwankwaso show of power during February 25 presidential election

Recall that despite the Kano state being an APC state, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, won the presidential election in the state.

Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.

His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.

Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.

Mar 18 8:49 AM

Leading candidates

Some of the candidates are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PDP).

