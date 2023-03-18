APC in trouble as collation of votes continues in Kano Governorship election: Live updates from INEC
About 14 political parties will be contesting the governorship election in Kano state.
The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).
TUDUN WADA LGA
APC: 24382
NNPP: 27434
PDP: 166
LP: 75
Registered voters: 141206
Accredited voters: 53336
Total valid votes: 52412
Rejected votes: 398
Total votes cast: 52810
KIBIYA LGA
APC: 13260
NNPP: 17157
PDP: 52
LP: 48
Registered voters: 77929
Accredited voters: 31131
Total valid votes: 30769
Rejected votes: 322
Total votes cast: 31091
KABO LGA
APC: 23599
NNPP: 16963
PDP: 2118
LP: 78
Registered voters: 90698
Accredited voters: 44002
Total valid votes: 43364
Rejected votes: 588
Total votes cast: 43952
SHANONO LGA
APC: 17249
NNPP: 13650
PDP: 272
LP: 58
Registered voters: 75981
Accredited voters: 3206
Total valid votes: 31591
Rejected votes: 451
Total votes cast: 32042
AJINGI LGA
APC: 14438
NNPP: 15422
PDP: 103
LP: 193
Registered voters: 87420
Accredited voters: 32678
Total valid votes: 31437
Rejected votes: 724
Total votes cast: 32161
GABASAWA LGA
APC: 17584
NNPP: 19507
PDP: 1269
LP: 33
Registered voters: 87374
Accredited voters: 39461
Total valid votes: 38935
Rejected votes: 475
Total votes cast: 39410
Five PUs results were canceled due to violence
ALBASU LGA
APC: 16959
NNPP: 19952
PDP: 293
LP: 21
Registered voters: 101038
Accredited voters: 38305
Total valid votes: 37376
Rejected votes: 197
Total votes cast: 37573
They were cancellation of results in 10 PUs due to violence and over-voting.
MINJIBIR LGA
APC: 16039
NNPP: 17575
PDP: 189
LP: 174
Registered voters: 94186
Accredited voters: 37718
Total valid votes: 35916
Rejected votes: 991
Total votes cast: 36907
TSANYAWA LGA
APC: 18746
NNPP: 16769
PDP: 71
LP: 57
Registered voters: 80477
Accredited voters: 36557
Total valid votes: 36060
Rejected votes: 436
Total votes cast: 36496
Karaye LGA
APC: 14515
NNPP: 15838
PDP: 77
LP: 80
Registered voters: 85557
Accredited voters: 32172
Total valid votes: 30912
Rejected votes: 427
Total votes cast: 31339
Wudil LGA
APC: 20299
NNPP: 21740
PDP: 118
LP: 202
Registered voters: 116966
Accredited voters: 45335
Total valid votes: 43663
Rejected votes: 770
Total votes cast: 44433
Kunchi LGA
APC: 13215
NNPP: 10674
PDP: 39
LP: 59
Registered voters: 64928
Accredited voters: 25306
Total valid votes: 24385
Rejected votes: 367
Total votes cast: 24752
Makoda LGA
APC: 15006
NNPP: 13956
PDP: 101
LP: 30
Registered voters: 75487
Accredited voters: 31601
Total valid votes: 29383
Rejected votes: 221
Total votes cast: 29604
Rogo LGA
APC: 11112
NNPP: 18559
PDP: 124
LP: 33
Registered voters: 117162
Accredited voters: 30647
Total valid votes: 30065
Rejected votes: 336
Total votes cast: 30401
Comments: Cancellation of some results involving 5 wards due to violence
Rano LGA
APC: 17090
NNPP: 18040
PDP: 225
LP: 77
Registered voters: 85893
Accredited voters: 36780
Total valid votes: 35899
Rejected votes: 439
Total votes cast: 36338
Collation of results begins at the Kano
The collation of results begins at the Kano INEC headquarters. The opening speech is being delivered by Ahmad Ibrahim, the returning officer.
Results from 15 LGAs have arrived at Kano INEC headquarters
Results from 15 LGAs have arrived at Kano INEC headquarters. Results collation to begin soon.
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje votes
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje casted his vote at the Ganduje Chikin Gari polling unit, number 008 in Dawakin Tofa local Government Area.
Engineer Abba Kabir votes
The Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf has just casted his vote at the Baba Halilu Polling Unit.
Voting interrupted in Kano community *
Presently, security agents are trying to calm nerve as tension ensued across some polling units in Madobi ward, Kano state.
Squabble started as APC agents arrived at the voting points with cards in order to entice voters and influence the outcome of the election.
However, their move was countered by teaming supporters of NNPP who tried to stop their acts which according to them is against the codes of ethics guiding the electoral acts .
Voting has therefore halted across some polling units in the ward.
However, the security forces are trying to control the situation, as at the time of filing the report.
Election commences in Kano's 44 local government
Reports reaching Legit across the 44 Local Government Area of Kano State, today's turnout is totally different from the Presidential Election as Electorates where at their Polling Units since 6am waiting for the arrival of the INEC Adhoc Staff and the Election Sensitive Materials.
It was learnt that, at this round of election, the INEC did all it's possible best in distributing the Election Materials on time more especially in rural areas of Kano State, while in the metropolitan of the state some P.Us in Kano Municipal, Sharifai and Nassarawa LGA Giginyu ward experience the late arrival of the materials.
As of 8:30 Election Commences in various location in the state.
However, tension escalates in some communities in Makoda, Madobi, Kumbotso, Nassarawa and Kano Municipal whereby it has been resolved as the time of filing this report.
After the Candidate of APC cast his vote around 10am at Gawuna Ward, Nassarawa LGA, 2 polling units at the ward were reportedly destroyed by some thugs in the ward.
As of this time 10:28am Sharifai 038, 039, 040 and 041 the election materials not yet arrived at the PUs.
Lest we forget: Kwankwaso show of power during February 25 presidential election
Recall that despite the Kano state being an APC state, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, won the presidential election in the state.
Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.
His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.
Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.
The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.
Leading candidates
Some of the candidates are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PDP).