Ishaku raises alarm, says there are plans to rig tomorrow's polls

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has raised alarm over plans to rig Saturday's State Assembly and governorship polls in the state by those he described as anti-democratic elements.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Bala Dan Abu said Government of Taraba State has received reports of plans to manipulate and compromise INEC's BVAS meant for tomorrow elections.

According to him, for this reason, government has found it necessary to advise voters to be extra vigilant at all Polling Units during voting.

Voters and agents of political parties are advised to ensure that BVAS are appropriately programmed at zero level before commencement of voting.

"For reasons of emphasis, I wish to repeat that BVAS should be inspected to ensure they are set at zero level before use," he said..

He explained that the advice is necessary to avoid confusion and disputes at the end of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng