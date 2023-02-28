BREAKING: Tinubu takes Rivers state from Peter Obi, Atiku
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Rivers State with a total of 231,584 votes.
Tinubu defeated his closest rival and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who garnered a total of 178,039 votes from all local government areas of the the State.
The presidential of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third by securing a total of 88,471 votes.
Source: Legit.ng