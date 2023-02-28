Massive Victory for Obi: Breakdown of Final Results of Presidential Election in Enugu
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Enugu state.
According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission collation officer in the state, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, Obi scored 428,640 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. (APC).
Here are the breakdown of the results:
Registered voters: 2112793
Accredited voters: 482990
APC- 4772
LP- 428640 - WINNER
PDP - 15749
Total Valid Votes - 456424
Rejected Votes - 12467
Total Votes Cast- 468891
Overvoting and disruption recorded in three areas.
