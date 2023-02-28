Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Enugu state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission collation officer in the state, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, Obi scored 428,640 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. (APC).

Peter Obi, has won Enugu State in the presidential election which took place on Saturday. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Here are the breakdown of the results:

Registered voters: 2112793

Accredited voters: 482990

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

APC- 4772

LP- 428640 - WINNER

PDP - 15749

Total Valid Votes - 456424

Rejected Votes - 12467

Total Votes Cast- 468891

Overvoting and disruption recorded in three areas.

Source: Legit.ng