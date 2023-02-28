Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has won the presidential election in Cross River state according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu came second while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third.

Summary of results below:

Total registered voters 1691642

Total accredited voters 444880

Total valid votes 416968

Rejected votes 24608

Total votes cast 441576

Votes won by the four major parties:

APC 130520

Labour Party: 179917 - WINNER

NNPP 1644

PDP 95425

State Collation Officer of Presidential Election: Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh

Source: Legit.ng