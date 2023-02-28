Global site navigation

Obi Wins Again: Breakdown of Final Results of Presidential Election in Cross River
Nigeria

Obi Wins Again: Breakdown of Final Results of Presidential Election in Cross River

by  Aanu Adegun

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has won the presidential election in Cross River state according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu came second while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third.

Summary of results below:

Total registered voters 1691642

Total accredited voters 444880

Total valid votes 416968

Rejected votes 24608

Total votes cast 441576

Votes won by the four major parties:

APC 130520

Labour Party: 179917 - WINNER

NNPP 1644

PDP 95425

State Collation Officer of Presidential Election: Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh

