Obi Wins Again: Breakdown of Final Results of Presidential Election in Cross River
Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has won the presidential election in Cross River state according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Tinubu came second while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third.
Summary of results below:
Total registered voters 1691642
Total accredited voters 444880
Total valid votes 416968
Rejected votes 24608
Total votes cast 441576
Votes won by the four major parties:
APC 130520
Labour Party: 179917 - WINNER
NNPP 1644
PDP 95425
State Collation Officer of Presidential Election: Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh
