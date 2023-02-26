The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has delivered his local government-Ikenne local government Area to the All Progressives Congress in yesterday's Presidential Elections.

Below are the final results from LGA

APC 9,432

PDP 6,616

LP 2698

NNPP 39

Ikenne local government area involves Ikenne, Iperu, Ilisan, Ogere and Irolu towns.

Earlier reports had shown that the VP also delivered his Polling Unit for the APC in the elections that also featured the National Assembly polls.

The VP voted in Ward One of the Ikenne Local Government Area in Egunrege which has two Polling Units. Osinbajo voted in Polling Unit 14, where APC came tops and also Polling Unit 3. APC won in both.

