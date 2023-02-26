The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won two out of the three local governments declared in Rivers state.

Tinubu was declared winner as the Independent National Electoral Commission commences the collation of results for the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Of the results so far collated, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, won in two of the three local government areas so far released.

The local governments are Ahoada West, Tai and Opobo/Nkoro.

Peter Obi of Labour Party won in Ahoada West.

Source: Legit.ng