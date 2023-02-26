Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tsunami Hits Kano As Incumbent APC Senator Loses LGA
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun

Architect Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, has lost his local government area to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila.

In the results announced by the returning officer, Nuraddeen Abdullahi, APC scored 10,079 votes while NNPP scored 18,419 votes and PDP scored 747 votes.

Senator Kabiru Gaya has lost his local government in the ongoing election.

Meanwhile, results from 10 out of the 16 LGAs that made up the senatorial district have so far been announced with Kawu Sumaila taking the charge.

Source: Legit.ng

