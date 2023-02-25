BREAKING: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wins Polling Unit for Tinubu
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has delivered his own Polling Unit for the APC in today’s National elections featuring Presidential and National Assembly polls.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
The VP voted in Ward One of the Ikenne Local Government Area in Egunrege which has two Polling Units. Osinbajo voted in Polling Unit 14, where APC came tops and also Polling Unit 3. APC won in both.
Of the 113 registered voters in the Polling Unit where the VP voted only 60 votes were cast showing a low turn out. Reports from the VP'S Ward indicate that most people didn't come out to vote because of the disenchantment arising from how people in Ikenne still felt their son was unsightly denied the party’s ticket at the APC primaries in June 2022.
A member of the Egunrege community said "most of those who came out here to vote for APC only did so because of the VP. We wanted to show him the support."
See details below:
Ikenne LGA Ward One Polling Unit 14
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Election Results
Ikenne LG
Ward: Ikenne 1
PU- 014
Registered voters- 113
Total vote cast- 60
Presidential
ADP- 1
Accord- 1
APC- 33
PDP-7
LP- 9
ZLP- 1
Voided votes - 8
Senate
APC- 39
PDP- 13
LP- 6
Voided votes-
Reps
APC - 32
PDP - 12
LP- 9
ADC- 2
Voided votes - 5
Ikenne LGA Ward One Polling Unit 3
Presidential
APC 111
LP 31
PDP 55
Senate
Apc 105
LP 28
PDP 66
REPS
APC 89
LP 42
PDP 64
Source: Legit.ng