On Thursday, February 23, the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the closure of all land borders ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Cable reports that the order was announced by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Tony Akuneme.

Akuneme's announcement comes barely 48 hours before the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections taking place across all parts of the country.

The Federal Government said all land borders will be closed for 24 hours. Photo: The Punch

He said that following an order given by Isah Jere, the NIS comptroller-general, the border closure will last for 24 hours on election day.

The closure will be effective from 12am on Saturday to 12am on Sunday.

His words:

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive."

The NIS order for all land border closure comes a few hours after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, directed the restriction of vehicular movement across the country on election day.

According to the police boss, the restriction - which exempts persons on essential duties - will be effective from midnight on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday, February 25.

Those on essential services are officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electoral observers, media practitioners, persons responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, among others.

Barely 48 Hours Before Election, US President Joe Biden Sends Powerful Message to Nigerians, Candidates

America's president, Joe Biden, had earlier commended presidential candidates contesting the 2023 general election for signing the peace accord.

The US president is of the opinion that Nigerians also deserve the opportunity to choose their future in the forthcoming elections.

According to Biden, the US government does not endorse any candidate but is in full support of a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll.

2023 polls: “This election matters to the world,” US tells Nigerians

In another development, the United States of America has maintained that Nigeria's 2023 general election is vital to the World.

The U.S., on Wednesday, February 22, stressed the need for a peaceful election, noting it matters to the World.

In a video message to Nigerians by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the United States said Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea, ‘We the People.’

