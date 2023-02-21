Peter Okoye has revealed what he will do if faced with the choice of picking a candidate between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Orji Uzor Kalu

The singer made this assertion in his efforts to prove that his support of Obi is not as a result of ethnicity

Recall that the singer was recently dragged by some Nigerians on social media over his comment regarding the vice president

Following the criticism that followed his questioning of Vice President Osinbajo's whereabout as Nigerians continue to suffer as a result of the new monetary policy of the federal government, Peter Okoye of the singing duo P-Square has declared that his support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party is not tribal motivated.

Peter in tweet on his Twitter handle says he would have voted for the vice president against an Igbo man like former Governor Orji Kalu of Abia state.

Peter Okoye say he would have voted for Yemi Osinbajo against an Igbo man. Photo credit: Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

“If you think I am supporting Peter Obi because he is Igbo, try replacing him with Yemi Osibanjo against Orji Uzo Kalu and see if myself and Igbos won’t massively vote for Yemi Osibanjo."

In another report, Nigerian tweeps on Saturday, February 18 schooled the Afro hip-hop musician, Peter Okoye, popularly called Mr. P-Square about the contributions of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to the nation.

They recall Prof. Osinbajo’s wealth of experience as a Professor of Law, a global statesman with a notable voice on many global issues besides his sterling record as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The controversial entertainer, Mr. P, had earlier today raised a question on the role of the vice - president amidst the present situation in Nigeria. Speaking via his verified twitter account, he tweeted “In all of these, where does the vice president of the Federal Republic Prof. Yemi Osinbajo stand?”.

