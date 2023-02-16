Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice and unity of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The governor spoke on Thursday when he received All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, who paid a courtesy call on him on the sidelines of the party's campaign rally in Ibadan, the state capital.

He urged Asíwájú Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state, saying everything has been done to ensure the event is peaceful and hitch free.

Seyi Makinde has declared that the people of the state will vote for Tinubu. Photo credit: Tunde Rahman

Source: UGC

He said his administration believes in putting people first, stating that "political players will come and go, but the country will remain."

Speaking on the position of the G5, the group of governors within the People's Democratic Party at odds with the party's candidate, Makinde said it is that "if they have to choose between their individual aspiration and the unity of the country, they will choose Nigeria's unity."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the group monitored the APC presidential primaries that produced Asíwájú Tinubu as candidate, and commended the principled position taken by the Northern Governors.

Noting that the Northern Governors reckoned that because power must return to the South in 2023, they would support a Southern candidate.

"There has to be inclusiveness by all sections of the country in power-sharing if the country must progress.

"If the country does not survive, how can anyone aspire to be anything in that country," he said.

Tinubu thanked Governor Makinde for the warm reception, saying he came to accord him the respect that he deserves as the chief executive of the state.

"I cannot come to Oyo State to campaign for votes without visiting you to pay my respect to you as a governor, leader and an Omoluabi."

On Asiwaju's entourage during the visit were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former APC Interim Chairman Bisi Akande, former Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi, APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Sunday Dare, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Soji Akanbi among others.

After the visit, Asíwájú and the campaign train met with some traditional rulers from the South-west zone before proceeding to Mapo Hall where a mammoth crowd had waited for them to address the rally.

Source: Legit.ng