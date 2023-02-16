All the leader political parties have disclosed their security plans ahead of the forthcoming general elections

According to the PDP, if elected, the party would tackle the insecurity that had continued to bedevil the country

Meanwhile, the APC says Bola Tinubu's administration would deploy the use of effective technology in securing the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), have reeled out their security plans to Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The parties disclosed the plans at the “Youth Presidential Debate” organised by Atiku Youth World Outreach, which held in Abuja.

Legit.ng editor witnessed the debate was tagged “Beyond Politics: For Love of Country”.

PDP, APC, LP have all disclosed how they will solve security issues if elected: Photo credit: Tinubu/Atiku/Obi

Source: Twitter

Onoja Ilemona, who spoke on behalf of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, the party would tackle the insecurity that had continued to bedevil the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said that the administration would grow the economy by improving private sector participation in business.

Also, Olufemi Ibitoye, spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu's administration would deploy the use of effective technology in securing the country.

He also said that the party would ensure that the National Assembly amended the Criminal Justice System Act, to tackle cases of injustice.

According to Ibitoye, Tinubu is the best candidate for the country, adding that; “we cannot leave Nigeria to someone who has got no experience at the high level.

The Labour Party representative, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, said that failure of leadership was the cause of insecurity in the country.

To that effect, he said that a sustainable way of fighting insecurity was ending poverty.

He also said that the Nigerian Police was the most underpaid security agency in the country, noting that the LP would work towards better remuneration for the police.

Ifaluyi-Isibor further said that Nigeria’s inability, as a nation, to elect and select good leaders that understood the problems and had solutions, “has been our greatest dilemma.

Earlier, Patron of Atiku Youth World Outreach, Maryam Atiku, had said that the debate was organised to bring youths from the different parties to exchange ideas towards a better future for Nigeria.

Also speaking, the director-general, Media and Strategic Planning of the Outreach, Freedom Atsepoyi, said the aim of the outreach was to chart a new course for Nigerian politics.

Presidential debate shifted over naira scarcity, as Nigerian youths are urge to shun violence

Meanwhile, Nigerian ethnic nationalities youth leaders under the aegis of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council (NENYLC) has postponed it's proposed presidential debate indefinitely over the persisting scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

The debate which was scheduled for February 16, 2023 was supposed to provide a ground where the three leading presidential candidates are to present their manifesto on Youth Development Agenda.

NENYLC president General, Comrade Terry Obieh who disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng, appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to shun violence and focus on the coming elections, stressing that any spark may lead to a conflagration.

Source: Legit.ng