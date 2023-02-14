President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the MCC road, recently reconstructed by the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Built with dual carriageway, drainage systems and street lightning, MCC road now offers the best of experience for road users who before now had to suffer the hardship associated with bad roads.

President Muhammadu Buhari commended His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for his commitment to the transformation of Imo State, which has translated to the numerous infrastructural developments in the State.

President therefore called on Imolites to continue supporting the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma as he advances the course of developing the State.

Source: Legit.ng