Nigerians now sleep in various Bank Automated Teller Machines (ATM) locations in order to make withdrawal of new notes from the bank ATMs.

In a new video shared on Facebook, a man who took the video narrated how he saw hundreds of people at different ATM machines on queues around 2am.

Reports have it that many people have been forced to queue up to five hours to make withdrawals, which could not exceed N20,000 daily.

Nigerians queue at ATM around 2am. Photo credit: CKN

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the issue of overnight queue at ATM centres.

Tony James:

"As at 2AM today at VI, people on queue to get their money from ATM gallery and that is how was it everywhere in Island every midnight now. So sad. Is there any hope in this country again?"

Soromtobechukwu Ozoh

"I don't know what sin Nigerians committed to experience this frustration. It's 00:31, people are still hanging around ATM. I'm number 33. If I don't withdraw today, my journey today may not happen. Someone told me that they stack money by 2am and 6am respectively.

"So people who are aware, mostly POS retailers, go as early as 12/1am. Yesterday morning, on my way to church, I met a long queue at Union bank along low cost area. Like these people slept outside, just to get money for their business."

Kissinger Ikeokwu

"I woke up at 4am to go cash money from ATM machines l, since they say it is the only access to get the new naira notes. On entering the town I discovered I was late already. People were already scampering from one bank to the order seeking to collect just 20k of their own money. Kai

"The sad news however is that 98% of Bank/ATM machines in Owerri are either out of cash or out of service.

"After wandering round Owerri, I had retire home, hoping to go out later in the day to go and buy the new Naira notes at premium.

"Brethren there is no way out for now. People have decided to cash out on the desperation following Emefiele's guideline. Don't bother your head please pay the POS merchants the percentage to receive the new Naira notes. As at yesterday it was N1k for every 10k, but with the Bank's refusal to load the cash in the last days of the deadline, it may well go up to 2k, or 3k for every 10k.

"I learnt people kept vigil at the only bank dispensing up to 2am yesterday. I was reliably told the bank security had to chase people away to close their ATM channel which used to be a 24/7 self banking service. This morning, the queue I saw there made me regret why I didn't pay 1k for 10k by black market yesterday. Yes. I can't suffer to collect my money."

Source: Legit.ng