Atiku Abubakar has been asked to apologise to Nigerians for wasting the country’s collective wealth while he was the vice-president of the country

Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the National Assembly, stated this when he interacted with indigenes of Kogi residing in Minna

He asked Atiku to apologise for the way he spent $16 million dollars for power holding without providing the country with stable power supply

A message has been sent to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The call was made by Sen. Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly.

He asked the former vice-president to apologise to Nigerians for selling the country’s collective wealth when he was vice president rather than seeking to become the next president of the country, PM Newspaper reports.

The senator disclosed this during interaction with indigenes of Kogi residing in Minna on Tuesday at a forum call ‘Tinubu/Shetiman Renewed Hope 2023’, Peoples Gazettes added.

He said:

“Atiku under his watch as chairman of privatisation, sold our collective wealth and that was the origin of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

“So, Atiku should first apologies to Nigerians for the way and manner they expended N16 million dollars for power holding and yet we don’t have 24 hours power supply.

“Atiku should explain to us the maladministration of the privatisation exercise they embarked on which of course cumulated into insecurity and the prospect of Nigerian economy today was a result of the exercise by the PDP which was chaired by Atiku Abubakar."

The Senator however, called on Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima adding that they were both men with great antecedents.

Iyorchia launches counter-offensive against G5 Governors

In another report, Ayu, the PDP national chairman allegedly launched a counter-offensive against the aggrieved governors of the party, known as G5 governors.

He was reported to have shredded the poll agents' lists that the governors had compiled and sent to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The PDP national chairman was said to have expressed fear over the possibility of entrusting the party's destinies in the hands of those the dissenting governors have nominated.

