The Bauchi chapter of the All Progressives Congress has declared that the party's presidential candidate is a promise keeper

This was revealed as the party tells Governor Bala Mohammed to start preparing his handover notes

Bauch APC chapter insisted that the party is winning both the presidency for Asiwaju and governorship election for Sadique Abubakar by a landslide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the incumbent governor of Bauchi state to start preparing his handover notes for the incoming administration of former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar in the state.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, who was at the presidential campaign rally in Bauchi on Monday, expressed appreciation for the people of Bauchi state for coming out massively to receive Tinubu.

Bauchi APC saysTinubu is a promise keeper. Photo credit: Sola Adeoye

In a statement released in Abuja, Ajaka said the massive turnout of Bauchi state residents to show support for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, "is a verdict on the maladministration of the PDP in Bauchi state which people are yearning for urgent change."

The APC deputy spokesperson specifically thanked the people for their unalloyed support for APC despite being in opposition temporarily in the state.

Ajaka assured that the support of Bauchi people will be rewarded and will not be taken for granted in the coming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Tinubu is a promise keeper and he will keep to his promise with the state and the party members if given opportunity. He won't forget this show of love which he has received today in Bauchi during our presidential campaign rally," Ajaka said.

He added that by "By February 25th 2023 presidential election, it will be done on the PDP elements in Bauchi that it is already over. I want to assure the people of Bauchi state and Nigerians that the state specifically would witness another success story by bringing back the government of the APC under the leadership of Alhaji Sadique Abubakar.

“The PDP-led government in Bauchi state should be preparing its handover notes by now because the APC is winning both the presidency for Asiwaju and governorship election for Sadique Abubakar by a landslide."

The APC deputy spokesperson urged the people to file out for the APC and be resolute in the quest to change the current administration in Bauchi state.

Ajaka described APC governorship candidate in Bauchi as a tested and trusted personality who had served Nigeria meritorously but not tire hence his passion and mission to turn around the fortune of Bauchi state as a governor.

The APC chieftain urged Bauchi residents not to forget in a hurry how the governorship candidate played a vital role in decimating the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east by reviving the Air Force under him.

APC campaign abruptly ended? Fresh fact emerges as Buhari leaves without a word

Meanwhile, It has been revealed that a faulty sound system is one reason behind the abrupt end of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi state.

It was also learnt that another factor that led to the abrupt end of the event which was ongoing at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on Monday, January 23, was power outage that could not be restored.

The disruption happened when the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu mounted the podium and began to deliver his speech President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently left the rally with his entourage. The president had arrived at the rally to lead the governorship and presidential campaign of the APC in the state.

Source: Legit.ng