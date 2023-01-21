The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for anti party activities.

Nnamani, a serving senator, had endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who like him belings to the class of ’99 governors.

While Tinubu was Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007, Nnamani governed Enugu state between that period.

Nanmani’s susoension was announced in a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party.

He said the NWC took the decision after an extensive review and consideration of the affairs of the Party and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Ologunagba said the suspension which took effect from Friday, January 20, 2023, became necessary because of allegations of anti-party activities against the party members.

In a related development the party has also dissolved the Ekiti State Executive Committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party for the next three months.

