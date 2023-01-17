Ojo, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Lagoon Hospital, in 2013 won the prestigious Young Neurosurgeon award of the World Federation of Neurosurgeon Societies in South Korea.

Ojo won the award due to his outstanding work on Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy (ETV) in the treatment of hydrocephalus in children.

Nigerians are raving about Dr Omotayo Ojo, neurosurgeon who has saved many lives. Photo credit: Dr. Chinonso Egemba

Source: Twitter

@markessien

"I have worked with Dr Tayo Ojo!!!!! Very calm, punctual and humble man. Not like other Nigerian consultants and he does excellent work all the time. The man has ethics!"

Alpha Female

Good work Doc. As we celebrate the Doc. Let us also celebrate the Great Physician. Things like this do not just happen. We bless God for life.

Source: Legit.ng