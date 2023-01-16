Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, says he is offering himself to be the team leader of a new Nigeria where nobody regardless of their tribe or tongue will be estranged, marginalized or excluded.

Obi drew notes from the lessons of keeping Nigeria one post civil war, which was 52 years ago on Sunday, January 15.

Peter Obi says no tribe or tongue will be estranged if he becomes president

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra State governor pledged his commitment to engender a country where equity, justice and fairness rules, should he win the election.

Mr Obi who commits to one Nigeria was speaking at a special broadcast to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance before heading to the United Kingdom for his engagement at Chatham House.

“I Mr Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am truthfully and wholly committed to the stand of One Nigeria,” the LP flagbearer pledged.

He also stated that, “it is worth calling a spade a spade, there are youths all over Nigeria who are frustrated because of injustice, poverty, lack of opportunities, employment, and apparent exclusion.

“Such youths will cease any opportunity and use any tool to express their frustration and anger; I believe that some of those who are agitating are doing so partly due to failures of creating and inclusive and progressive Nigeria.

“A working Nigeria, with equity, justice and fairness will effectively checkmate extreme groups as Boko Haram and ISWAP,” Mr Obi argued.

According to him, the best strategy for dealing with the situation manifesting in the guise of unclear nationalism, bigoted patriotism and religious bigotry, is the carrot and stick approach.

Mr Obi further asserted that nation building and the stabilizing of the society has become very imperative and as such, Nigeria must win those that can be won over, by ensuring equity and justice dictates the way in which the country operates.

Source: Legit.ng