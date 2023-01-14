The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mbah and the party's Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamanni are not in good books of youths.

Youth Leaders in the 17 local government areas of Enugu State have asked the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja to disqualify both candidates from contesting the 2023 elections based on their convictions for corruption following their plea bargain order in 2015.

They stated that both candidates are ineligible to contest elections until after 10 years, starting from 2025.

The plaintiffs, including Felix Ugwu, Jonathan Ndubuisi, Ikechukwu Eze, Agbachi Ude, Chris Ugwu, and Emeka Aroh, for themselves and on behalf of local government area youth leaders in 17 local government areas of the state asked the court to declare both candidates ineligible to contest the forthcoming general elections, following their alleged convictions for embezzlement of over N3 billion belonging to the state government after a plea bargain in 2015.

The suit number FHC /ABJ/CS/2257/2022, was filed by their Counsel, Messrs A. G Okonkwo, E. Obumneme, O. Ezea, C. Arinze, and C. Dim of Izikdave Chambers, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi District, Abuja on December 7, 2022

Joined in the suit are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The plaintiffs filed the suit against the defendants through an originating summons brought pursuant to section 36(9), 66(1)(d), 182(1)(e) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) Section 87 and 270(1), (12), (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

They asked the court that both Mbah and Nnamani were not qualified to hold any public office until July 7, 2025, based on the terms of the plea bargain entered into by the parties before the Federal High Court on July 7, 2015.

The court documents further stated, "Let Peter Mbah, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Attorney General of the Federation, within 30 days after the service, cause an appearance to be entered for them to this summons which is issued upon the application of the plaintiffs who claims for declaration and orders against the defendants for the determination of the following questions:-

"Whether by the express provisions of Section 36(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the findings of a plea of guilty entered on behalf of the first and second defendants in charge number FHC/09C/2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Peter Mbah by the Federal High Court of Nigeria, is a conviction in law and binding on the defendants.

“Whether by express provisions of Section 36(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the first and second defendants have been tried for criminal offences charge number FHC/ L/09c/2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria V Peter Mbah and three others, by virtue of the charge bargain Order of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lagos Judicial Division, delivered on 7th July 2015, and sentenced by the forfeiture of properties and parties subject matter of the criminal charge number FHC/L/230c/2007.

"Whether by the express provisions of Section 182 (1) (e) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the first defendant is ineligible to contest any election to the office of Governor of a State in Nigeria within a period of 10 years from 7th July 2015.

"Whether by the express provisions of Section 66 (1) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) the second defendant is ineligible for election to the Senate or House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, within a period of 10 years from 7th July 2015.

"Whether by the express provisions of Section 174(1)(b), (2) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended) the third and fourth defendants are mandatorily to conclude the prosecution of Charge number FHC/L/09c/ 2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Peter Mbah and others and plea charge bargain of Charge number FHC/L/230c/2007 by vesting or transferring the monies, assets, properties, subject matter of the plea/charge bargain Order made on 7/7/2015 to the plaintiffs who are the victims lawfully entitled to it in accordance with Section 270 (12) and (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

"Whether by the combined interpretation of Section 182 (1) (e) and 66(1) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the first and second defendants are required to be restrained from contesting for the office of Governor of a state in Nigeria or Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 7/7/2015 till 7/7/2025.

"Whether by the express interpretation of Section 270 (12) and (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the third and fourth defendants are statutorily required to render account to the plaintiffs as victims.

"Wherefore, the plaintiffs claim against the defendants as follows:

"A declaration that by the express provisions of Section 36(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, and Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the finding of a plea of guilty entered on behalf of the first and second defendants by the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division per Yunusa J in charge number FHC/L/09c/2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Peter Mbah and others is a conviction in.law and binding on all the defendants.

"A declaration that by the express provision of Section 36(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the first and second defendants have been tried and convicted for criminal offences in charge number FHC/L/09c/2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Peter Mbah and three others and the plea/charge bargain order of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division on 7th day of July 2015 and sentenced by the forfeiture of properties and parties subject matter of the criminal charge number FHC/230c/2007 to the benefit of first and second defendants.

"A declaration that by the express provisions of Section 182(1)(e) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, the first defendant is ineligible to contest any election to the office of Governor of a state within a period of less than 10 years from July 7, 2015.

"A declaration that by the express provisions of Section 66(1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, the second defendant is ineligible to contest election to the Senate or the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria within a period of 10 years from July 7, 2015.

"A declaration that by the express provisions of Section 174(1)(b) (e) of the Constitution of the Federal. Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, the third and fourth defendants are statutorily required to conclude the prosecution of charge number FHC/L/09c/2007: The Federal Republic of Nigeria Versus Peter Mbah and others and plea charge/ bargain of charge number FHC/L/230c/2007 by vesting or transferring the monies, assets, properties subject matter of plea bargain order made on July 7, 2015, to the plaintiffs, who are the victims lawfully, entitled to it in accordance with Section 270(12) and (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

"An order of injunction restraining the first defendant from contesting for the election of a Governor of a state within 10 years commencing from 7/7/2015 to 7/7/2025.

"An order of injunction restraining the second defendant from contesting election to the Senate or House of Representatives within 10 years commencing from 7/7/2015 to 7/7/2025.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd. and 4th defendant whether by themselves, their servants, agents, workers, staff, operative officers, privy, privies or whosoever, howsoever, called from further management of all the monies, properties, and assets subject matter of the plea/ charge bargain order made by the Federal High Court of Nigeria on 7/7/2015 in charge number FHC/L,/09c/2015 in violation of Section 270 (12) and (13) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

"An order of court mandating the third and fourth defendants to render full and accurate account of the management of the monies, assets, and properties, the subject matter of the plea bargain ordered by the Federal High Court of Nigeria, delivered on 7/7/2015 in charge number FHC/L/09c/ 2015, and the transfer of the said monies, assets, and properties to the plaintiffs.

