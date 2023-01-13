The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, and has ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to convoke a fresh selection process to produce Otu's replacement.

The verdict was given during a court proceeding presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba on Friday, January 13, Daily Trust reports.

During the session, the court held that the fresh selection should be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the palace.

This ruling came after a former minister of finance, Etubom Anthony Ani, had sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for dismissing the screening process of the Western Calabar.

The court ordered that “the 1st Respondent (Etubom Ani) who admittedly was not capped/inducted into the Etuboms’ Council of the Palace of the Obong by the Obong at the time of the selection process was not traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20.

“That the 1st Appellant (Abasi Otu) was traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20 at the time of the selection process”, hence the Appeal court set aside the selection process that produced Etubom Ani as candidate and also set aside the March 31 proclamation of Etubom Abasi Otu as Obong Ordered by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, whose mandate it is under Article 5(a) (ii) (iv) of Exhibit 1/20, to do so and it “to conduct another process of selecting a new Obong of Calabar, in accordance with the provisions of Exhibit 1/20 and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice”.

However, following the judgment written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomoye Agim, it was gathered that Otu is still qualified to participate in the selection processes and may still be voted for,

Source: Legit.ng