In recent throwback photos featuring notable Nigerians across different walks of life, the humanitarian works of The Women's Helping Hands Initiative (TWHHI) - a Non-Governmental Organisation, over the past 16 year have been underlined.

TWHHI is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation founded and run by wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo with its works spanning as far back as 2006.

The Recent throwback Instagram photos of TWHHI dinner in 2006, featuring notable Nigerians including Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele; the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, among many others, had over 2000 likes just within over an hour of the post, and comments by Nigerians applauding the works of the NGO.

TWHHI has been consistent in extending help to women and vulnerable Nigerians in rural and undeserved communities across the country for many years now.

The initiative has been consistent with 16 programmes since 2006, impacting over 15,000 beneficiaries in communities across the country with important life skills.

In 2022 alone, through its skills acquisition programmes - Step Up and Ayodele Project, TWHHI trained (for free) 1080 students across 7 States - Plateau, Gombe, Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ogun States, in Soft Furnishing, Basic Sewing, Bag Making, Poultry Farming, Shoe Making, Party Support Services, Event Decoration, among others.

Though it's interventions are not restricted to women alone, it's interventions through the Step Up programme started since 2006, has impacted more women across the country, and a good number of male beneficiaries captured under the Ayodele Project - named in honour of her mother, the sage's second daughter, started in 2011.

Source: Legit.ng