The death sentenced handed down to Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara by a Shariah Court in Kano state has been slammed by Lawal Dare

According to him, the judgement is against all forms of Islamic jurisprudence and deserves all forms of condemnation

Going further, the former executive director of First Bank called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the judiciary to order

Dauda Lawal Dare has condemned the recent judgment by a Shariah Court in Kano state.

Recall that the court recently sentenced renowned Islamic cleric Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara to death by hanging for blasphemy.

Dauda Lawal Dare, a guru in banking and finance, and former executive director of First Bank in his reaction to the Judgment while addressing a group of journalists at his residence in Abuja on Monday, December 19.

The erstwhile governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Zamfara state said the judgment by Khadi Ibrahim Yola is against all forms of Islamic jurisprudence and deserves all forms of condemnation by any right thinking Muslim.

Dare is currently prohibited from contesting the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the peoples Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara state for violating electoral process by court of law.

He went further to accuse judges in Nigeria of turning the nation's judiciary to a place where justice is bought with money, rather than the laid down rules and regulations, described as unfortunate, the happenings in the nation's Judiciary and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call them to order.

The banker who is currently fighting an apeal against the judgement which banned him from contesting the PDP governorship election in Zamfara state, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to maintain his pledge to ensure free, fair and credible elections before exiting office in 2023.

He said people in the country are beginning to lose confidence in the Nigerian judiciary following the way and manner Judges are now handling cases in their various courts, where the highest bidder is the winner.

He also called on the president to intervene in the Kano Judgment by asking the minister of justice to force the Shariah Court of Apeal to quash the judgment.

Dauda Lawal Dare who recently sent a powerful delegation to Deborah Samuel family to take delivery of Christmas present comprising foodstuf and clothing materials with a promise to relocate the family from Rivers state back to their Village Tungar Magajiya, said he has already ordered his legal team to appeal against the Kano death sentence passed on Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara.

