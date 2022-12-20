16-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Arrested for Insulting Governor Buni on Social Media

The Yobe police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly insulting Governor Mai Mala Buni on social media

Reports have it that he minor was arrested in Nguru and later transferred to the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu

Meanwhile, The minor’s father, Garba Isa, has called the public attention to his son’s travail and appealed his release

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Garba Isa has appealed to the Nigeria police to release his 16-year-old boy who was reportedly arrested for insulting Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni on social media.

The teenager was reportedly arrested on December 11.

Police arrest 16-year-old boy for insulting Gov Buni. Photo credit: Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

According to Isa who is the father to the detained teenager, his son was arrested in Nguru and later transferred to the State Investigation Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

While condemning the action of his son, he appealed to the governor and the Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna to release his son on passionate grounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“I regret what my son did. I am nobody, an ordinary laundry man, what my son (Umar) did was totally wrong, I appeal to Governor Mai Mala Buni and the police on passionate grounds to forgive my son and release him."

Meanwhile, the police said the boy is in custody and would be charged to court after investigation.

The commissioner of Police was quoted to have said:

"People are using social media to insult and tarnish people’s character, the society needs to be sanitised. You cannot use social media and begin to post all sorts of things. There is law and order in Nigeria, whoever infringes on someone’s right will be punished."

Police service commissioner calls for arrest, prosecution of Aisha Buhari for beating up student

Meanwhile, in a move that will surprise many Nigerians, Najatu Mohammed a commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC), had requested for the prosecution of the first lady for taking the law into her own hands.

According to her, the first lady's she alleged action must be condemned by all Nigerians as she called on security operatives to arrest and prosecute the first lady.

She said:

“She doesn’t have the right to do that. In fact, she should be prosecuted for doing just that. She has taken the law into her hands. She has taken the place and the responsibilities of the commander-in-chief."

Aisha Buhari abused power - NANS southwest zone

Meanwhile, in a statement, the southwest zone of NANS decried that the assault on Aminu on the order of the First Lady was an abuse of power.

They described the actions of the First Lady as uncivilised while giving her a 24 hours ultimatum to release Aminu or risk facing the wrath of students.

The statement added.

“We are prepared to mobilise the entire student community in the South-West region for a massive protest if Mohammed is not released in the next 24 hours. This is uncivilised and not good for the growing democracy of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng