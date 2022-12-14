President Buhari has revealed to Nigerians that he has done his best to govern to country despite her numerous challenges

Going further, the president also revealed that Nigeria's problems is also as a result of her size and population

Going further, Buhari also insisted that there is a need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry

In a development that will surprise many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed reasons why Nigeria is facing many challenges.

According to the president, the country's size and population are contributory factors. However, the president insisted that his administration is trying in many areas.

He added that youths are Nigeria’s promise for a better future and solving their problems is the priority of his government.

Buhari receives in audience secretary general of Abu Dhabi Forum for Promoting Peace in Washington DC. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman in a statement on his Facebook page.

According to him, Buhari made this knownwhile welcoming the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US who visited him in Washington, USA.

Buhari noted that the work of the foundation in promoting multi-faith dialogue was as important to the world as it was to Nigeria.

The president also spoke about the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urging the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

The president was quoted to have said:

”We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best."

Source: Legit.ng