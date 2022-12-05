Nigerians have been warned against voting for the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu

The warning was issued by the national secretary of the PDP National Youth Movement Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen

According to him, voting for Tinubu is an automatic continuation of APC's failure, hardship, and poverty

The national secretary of PDP National Youth Movement, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, said that voting for the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will amount to automatic successful renewal of APC’S covenant with hardship, poverty and Insecurity, entered unbehalf of Nigerians since 2015.

Dr. Benjamin who contested the PDP House of Reps ticket for Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency in the last PDP primary cautioned Nigerians against voting for the candidate of APC.

Tinubu has done his best for this country and should be allowed to rest and have time for his grandchildren, the man is obviously unfit and shouldn’t be running for president, especially at this critical time in the history of Nigeria.

Those pushing him around don’t care for the country and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

They have only one reason and that singular reason is to further worsen the situation of the country. Nigeria needs a sound and well-prepared president in 2023 to save the country from absolute collapse. Atiku Abubakar stands out as the best-prepared candidate that will resuscitate the country and give direction for progress.

The only candidate with the best policy and vision is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Atiku will revamp Nigeria if given the opportunity. I call on Nigerian youths to eschew sentiments and critically interrogate the manifestos of the candidates and vote for the sustainability of the country.

The Atiku Plan for Nigeria has the potential to provide a distinct economic, political and social development road map that will get Nigeria working again.

Any lover of this country that is still contemplating the choice of Atiku Abubakar has definitely not read his manifesto.

Nigerians are certainly not unaware of APC’ over seven years disastrous rule, Atiku has shown the capacity to rescue and revamp the country, The education system is in shambles and Atiku Abubakar will bring a permanent solution to the instability in the education system. I believe he has the solution for the age-long problem of the ASUU strike and the unfortunate decline of the education system in Nigeria. Incessant industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions of educational institutions have undoubtedly affected the education system.

Atiku's plan to run a true federal system will promote a system that will provide for a strong federal government that will guarantee national unity and allows the federating units to set their own priorities. Local government autonomy for instance will pave way for massive development as competition will be encouraged amongst the 774 local government councils, consequent upon which Nigerians at the grassroots will have the opportunity to truly feel and experience governance.

Atiku Abubakar represents hope for a new Nigeria that will work for everyone regardless of tribe, religion, and social status.

