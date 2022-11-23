In what could be described as shocking but true news is the move by a Nigerian pastor in Enugu state

The pastor who does the unthinkable, slept with no fewer than 20 of his church members while noting the spirit of God led him to carry out the act

Meanwhile, the state police command has arrested the man of God identified simply as Timothy Ngwu, the ‘General Overseer’ of Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity in Enugu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the "Recommended for you" block on the home page and enjoy!

A report by Rivers Mirror indicates that a 53-year-old pastor has impregnated twenty (20) church members, claiming to be instructed by the Holy Spirit to do so.

The self-acclaimed clergyman is said to be cooling off in the custody of the Enugu State Police Command.

The pastor impregnated 20 church members including married women. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

The cleric reveals who directed him to do so as police arrest him

The pastor, identified simply as Timothy Ngwu, is said to be the ‘General Overseer’ of Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity in Enugu.

The police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu revealed that the pastor had been charged with sex abuse.

"The pastor claims to be obeying spiritual orders to do the will of God, which is to impregnate any one chosen and revealed by the holy spirit, irrespective of whether the woman is married or not!!

