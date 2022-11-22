The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi says he will consult with the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo on solutions to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.

Obi made this known on Monday at Protea Hotel in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, during a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Peter Obi says he will consult with Soludo. - Photo credit: Jones James

Source: Facebook

“He (Soludo) knows and he has the solution so I need to consult him to help me,” Obi said of the Anambra governor whom he fondly referred to as his brother.

The LP candidate also promised to adopt the Bangladesh model of 35% Affirmative Action, noting that he would create an atmosphere where 50 percent of Nigerian women would be included in its National Productivity Programme.

Of late, Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Obi, who was Anambra governor between 2006 and 2014; have been engaged in altercations on the state of Anambra economy.

