Experts say drowning is a silent killer and it often happens when you least expect it, and the results are tragic

It is a leading cause of death in children and teens as it happens fast and is usually silent according to the experts

However, there are key steps that every parent can take to prevent their child from drowning at anytime

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria mourns Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of afrobeat star, Davido, who drowned in their swimming pool, experts have started sharing tips for Nigerians who own swimming pools in their homes to prevent a reoccurrence.

According to the World Health Organisation, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.

Most luxury homes in Nigeria have a swimming pool. Photo credit: The Spruce

Source: Facebook

Drowning, it adds, accounts for an estimated 360,000 deaths annually, with Africa having the highest drowning rate.

Experts say drowning can happen quickly, like in the brief moment when you leave your baby in the bath to run and grab a forgotten towel or when you leave your child in the pool to answer a ringing phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But there are steps you can take to keep your child safe and according to performancehealth.com they include:

1. Keep all doors leading outside to the pool locked and install an alarm that sounds if the door is opened

2. Install a fence around your home pool, whether it’s an in-ground or above-ground pool. The fence should be at least 4 feet high, with no openings below the fence or between posts greater than 4 inches.

3. Remove pool toys after swimming. This way they won’t tempt your child to reach in when you’re not in the pool.

4. Cover your pool with a power safety cover to help protect children from accessing the pool. Be sure to pump rainwater off of the cover promptly, as young children can drown in mere inches of water.

5. Remove or lock the ladder/steps to above ground pools when the pool is not in use.

6. If your child is missing, check the pool first! Seconds count when preventing brain damage or death.

How D'banj lost his son to drowning incident in 2008

Recall that another afrobeat star in 2008, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj also lost his son in a drowning incident.

Daniel Oyebanjo III had passed away after he drowned in a swimming pool at Dbanj's residence in Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

Reacting to the tragic news, Dbanj had taken to his Instagram page to write: “Trying times, but my God is always and forever faithful.”

Ifeanyi Adeleke: PDP youths commiserate with Davido, Adeleke family

Meanwhile, the PDP New Generation has commiserated with the family of Chioma and David Adeleke over the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 1 and signed by the Director-General of the organisation, Audu Mahmood, the PDP youth group described the news as a rude shock.

The organisation also sent a condolence message to Davido cousins, B-Red and Sina Rambo who are members of the organisation.

Source: Legit.ng