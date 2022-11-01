Earlier, Nigerian music star Davido Adeleke and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi

The three-year-old boy who marked his birthday some days ago was reported to have died in a drowning accident in the Banana Island residence of the artiste

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad and Festus Keyamo sent comforting words to the singer, his fiancee and the family

Spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has sympathized with singer David Adeleke and his fiancée Chioma Rowland over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned on Monday, October 31st, at the singer’s Banana Island residence.

Festus Keyamo, Bashir Ahmad reacts to the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad, @fkeyamo

The Lagos state police command, confirming the incident on Tuesday, November 1st, also said eight domestic staff have been brought for questioning over the incident.

Keyamo, Bashir Ahmad react to the sad development

Reacting, Keyamo took to his Twitter page, to condole with the family.

He tweeted:

"I was actually waiting for a family statement on this to be sure. My condolences to this young family for experiencing this grief at this time.

"May God Almighty grant the Adeleke family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss; and to all those who have suffered similar fate."

Also reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad took to his Twitter page to mourn the death of Ifeanyi.

He prayed that God should comfort the couple.

He tweeted:

"My thoughts and prayers are with @Davido, who has lost a son, Ifeanyi. No parent should experience losing a child in such an unfortunate incident.

"May God comfort him and Chioma, the mother of the child."

Child Loss: Wizkid deletes his album release tweet in show of solidarity to Davido over the passing of Ifeanyi

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid joins many within the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

The Wizkid, in the act of solidarity and support for his colleague Davido earlier on November 1, 2022, took to his Twitter page to delete his album-release promotional tweet.

The singer's fifth official album, More Love, Less Ego, was set to drop on November 4, 2022. However, with the recent happenings and grief that has struck the family of his colleague Davido the album release seems to have been cancelled indefinitely.

Club-goers pause their partying to mourn Ifeanyi

In a video making the rounds online, club-goers were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

In the viral clip, the party people were seen on their feet and in utter silence as the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Stand Strong.

The music lyrics seemed to hit differently under the circumstances as the singer sang about his steps being guided by Jehovah.

