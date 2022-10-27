Terror Threat in FCT: American Soldiers Raid Abuja Estate

Some American soldiers have invaded an estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The raid took place amid heightened tension over likely terrorist attack in the nation’s capital.

The United States and the United Kingdom had warned of a possible terror attack in Abuja, especially targeted at government buildings, places of worship and schools, among others.

The governments of Australia, Ireland and Canada also raised alarm over a possible terror threat in Nigeria’s capital.

During the raid on the Trademore Estate, movement was fully restricted as security operatives swooped on the suspects.

In a notice, the management of the estate cautioned residents on the need to be security conscious.

“It’s no longer news that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of the American Army and our DSS team were responsible.”

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities. It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, KNOW YOUR NEIGHBOURS and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility.

“Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law. God bless and protect us all.”

Security forces move to thwart attacks

Daily Trust had reported how security forces have been working hard to avert severe attacks on Abuja and its environs by terrorists loyal to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A source told this newspaper how terrorists and their collaborators who have been mapping and strategising on how to launch multiple attacks to attract global attention were arrested in Abuja and neighbouring communities.

The source, a security official, said the terrorists were receiving “guidance” from their superiors living within and outside Nigeria on how to perfect “the massive onslaught on the symbol of authority” to prove that they were still strong and could attack anywhere.

It was learnt that their influx into Abuja was sequel to massive aerial reconnaissance and ground operations by Nigerian troops in the far northern Borno bordering Chad, Niger and Cameroon and the Alagarno and Sambosa forests in North East, as well as bombardments in forested areas in parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states all in North West that led to the destruction of many cells and bonkers of the terrorists.

Daily Trust reports that about two weeks ago, two high-profile terrorists were located at the Tipper garage, along the Kubwa Express Road by Jahi District and security operatives put them on their radar.

And on Thursday, October 20, one Abubakar Dan Borno, an ISWAP kingpin who fled from the Sambisa Forest, was picked at Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja in Nasarawa State after days of trailing. The suspect was reportedly handed over to the military and taken to the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for interrogation.

Our correspondent reports that intelligence has shown that some of the terrorists targeting Abuja live in Kaduna, Kano and other north-western states and only come to Abuja from time to time to have face-to-face interaction with the foot soldiers they planted.

Sources said one Abubakar Musa, an ISWAP logistics facilitator, who was picked on Monday, was trailed and arrested at the Falgore village in Tudun Wada LGA of Kano State.

It was learnt that many others were being trailed and picked as part of efforts to break the circle working hard to wreak havoc on the FCT and other major towns across Nigeria.

“There are many reasons for the desperation by the terrorists,” another source told the Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng