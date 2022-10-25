The federal government has insisted that Nnamdi Kanu should not be released from detention.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday reserved judgment in an application by the Federal Government seeking a stay of execution of the court’s judgment that ordered the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Haruna Tsanami announced that a date for the delivery of judgment would be communicated to the parties when ready.

While arguing the application, the Federal Government told the Court of Appeal that Kanu poses threat to national security and must be held in detention to maintain peace.

In a motion for a stay of execution of the October 13 judgment delivered in favour of Kanu, the Federal Government’s counsel, David Kaswe, while arguing the motion, informed the Appellate Court that Kanu had earlier demonstrated to be a flight risk when he fled the country when granted bail on the terrorism charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“My Lords, our concern, the concern of the Federal Government, is the threat the release of Kanu poses to the security of this country and its political, social and economic activities. We will not be able to lay hands upon him if he is allowed out of detention and finds his way out of the country.”

He, therefore, prayed to the court to stay the execution of the court judgment to enable Kanu to remain in custody pending when the Supreme Court would finally determine the pending appeal.

