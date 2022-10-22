Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to a claim that he uses his police orderlies sent to him for rituals

According to Suleman, the allegation was made by one Seyi Peter Alfred whom he described as an acclaimed police officer

Suleman said the claim is not true that he has reported Alfred to the Inspector General of Police for appropriate action

Following an attempt to assassinate him by a gang of killers, Apostle Johnson Suleman has found himself engulfed in another series of allegations.

One Seyi Peter Alfred said to be an acclaimed police officer, has made some allegations against Suleman, one of which is that the cleric uses Moblie Policemen (MOPOL) sent to protect him for rituals.

Apostle Suleman has described Alfred's allegations as untrue (Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman)

In a Facebook post on Saturday, October 22, Suleman said Alfred is accusing him of working with one of the females who died in the Friday, October 21, attack to commit havoc.

But in his reaction, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide said the girl in question is just 15 years old, adding that the officer should provide proof for his claims.

Suleman said he has reported the officer to the Inspector General of Police and the appropriate quarters.

He went on to state that it is time for him to speak up and make revelations that will stun Nigerians since silence is considered consent.

His words:

"This Is An Acclaimed Police Officer Called Seyi Peter Alfred..He Made Posts On Facebook That Has Gone Viral..That He Used To Give Me Moblie Policemen And I Used Them For Rituals..I Have Never Met Him In Life Or Dream..He Said The Girl That Died Goes To Places For Me..

"He Claimed That The Girl That Was Shot Was One Of Those We Do Havoc Together..That Girl Was Just 15yrs Old..If All You Are Saying Is True, May God Bless You But If Not May You Be Disgraced..I Don’t Reply People But This Is A Supposed Officer Of The Law Lying Like Satan..

"I Have Reported Him To The Inspector General And Appropriate Qtrs..He That Alleges Must Prove..I Think It’s Time I Start Speaking Out Because Silence Is Considered Consent..I Will Address Many Lies That Have Gone On For Years With Proofs And People Will Be Shocked."

Cover-up detected? Apostle Suleman fumes, raises alarm as suspect is killed after being handed over to police

Meanwhile, Suleman had slammed the Nigerian Police Force over the killing of one of the suspected assassins who attacked his convoy in Edo state.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, had disclosed in his statement that the officers led by the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, went after the assailants (described as kidnappers) and killed one of them in the operation.

A part of Nwabuzor's statement read:

“One of the kidnappers that was caught today (Friday) while the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, led the operation along Iyewe-Auchi Road, and after a gun battle, this one (suspect) was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds. Bush combing is ongoing..”

Source: Legit.ng