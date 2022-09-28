The State Security Service has arrested a soldier attached to the Muhammadu Buhari cantonment in Tungan-Maje area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city for allegedly supplying guns to kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory.

Daily Trust reports that the secret police revealed that the soldier whose name was withheld allegedly hires and sells guns to the kidnappers who operate in Abuja.

Sources within the SSS confirmed that the soldier's arrest followed joint operations between some operatives of the secret police and members of the vigilante group in Dankogi Park, Zuba area.

The source noted that the soldier was arrested last week as the leadership of the secret police in Gwagwalada area of the FCT had sought the assistance of the local office following a series of previous arms allegations against him.

According to the source, the soldier in his first deal had hired out a gun for a kidnap operation for N300,000.

Investigation on the soldier began after some kidnapped in the SSS custody made revealed his role in their activities.

The source added:

“Then in the second instance, they contacted him for another deal and he demanded N200,000 which the kidnappers allegedly paid, but he failed to produce the gun.’’

“So they contacted him for another deal to supply them with AK-47s to buy at the cost of N3 million.

“We went to the agreed site on the delivery day here in Zuba, and took position. He arrived at the scene in his car to present the arm, and that was the time we came out and caught him with the gun well wrapped.’’

