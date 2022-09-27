Pascal Rwamagira, a hardworking father of six, relies on fishing and farming to feed his hungry and hopeless family

As the sole breadwinner, the burden on him is too much, yet he barely makes enough for them at home

He has a plastic boat that he uses for fishing as he cannot afford a good boat due to his poverty level

A man is grappling with his family's needs as he is trying to make ends meet to make his kin survive.

Pascal Rwamagira, a fisherman and farmer, is struggling to are enough food for his wife and six children.

Pascal Rwamagira fishing in his plastic boat. Photo: Afrimax English.

Poor man without a boat

The father, being the sole breadwinner of the family, has to work extra hard, but his efforts barely bear fruit.

The dad who fishes at Lake Kivu is usually up by 3am to prepare and head to the water body, as reported by Afrimax English.

Because of his poverty state, he does not own a boat and hence uses a plastic boat which puts his life at risk.

"I cannot afford to buy a boat for fishing, and since there is no other economic activity, it is a do or die. You either make it or not. That's why I had to find a way and create my own boat," he said.

Father risks life for family

He cannot venture deep into the lake due to the strength of his boat, which can easily topple over.

Sometimes he fears that one day he may o fishing and never return because of the boat he uses.

He has to wait for long hours to gather some fish, over three hours in the lake, before the crack of dawn.

Since he uses ancient fishing methods, he only manages to fish small fish within hours of being on the shores of the lake.

As he returns home, he barely has time to relax as what he harvests is like a kilogramme or two of fish.

Father repairs shoes for income

Rwamagira head to the farm as it is his other source of income apart from fishing.

He is also a shoe repairer in the village, but it does not bring him a fortune as the villagers are also poor.

His wife and six kids look up to him for everything as the provider of the family, but his burden is too much.

