Just when Nigerians think the problem of irregular supply of electricity is over, boom, a fresh palava suffice

This time around, the nation's electricity grid crashed on Monday morning, to zero megawatts after a fault that threw the entire country into a total blackout

This development has wreaked havoc on businesses that depend daily on constant electricity supply and homes as well

On Monday, September 26, Nigeria's electricity grid crashed to zero megawatts (MW) at 10:51 am, causing a nationwide outage, Daily Trust reports.

The development occurred days after electricity consumers said they had enjoyed improved supply.

Nigeria experienced a nationwide outage on Monday morning as the national electricity grid crashed to zero. Photo credit: Daily Trust

The collapse of the grip, details emerge

The national electricity grid as of 10: 00am on Monday had 3,712MW generated from 21 Generation Companies (GenCos) before it dropped to 0MW one hour after.

According to the information obtained by the newspaper, from the System Operations, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), only Afam IV was on the grid but with zero supply as of 12noon.

The Sunday development

As of Sunday, September 25, the highest generation was 4,100MW while the lowest was 3,652MW with the frequency hovering between 49.04 Hertz (Hz) and 50.34Hz.

Since July 1 this year, consumers said power supply had increased in their various areas.

The national grid had collapsed eight times in 2022 — the last incident in July. It collapsed once in June and twice in March and April 2022, The Cable reported.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on the Facebook page of Legit.ng expressed their opinion over the development.

Ernest Enemuo maintained:

"We are not surprise,is anything working well in Nigeria?

Iorzua A. Philip noted:

"No problem, we will also collapse them in 2023."

Lyon Bryant stated:

"No wonder I haven't seen light since morning they should just divide the country so every one could have peace."

De-Mayor said:

"Lol, they want to bill our federal purse with this?

Emmanuel Jack noted:

"The difference between Yahoo boys and federal government is just Y and F. I came in peace."

Olugbade Rukayat said:

"I thought as much Naija my country."

