Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, September 22, shared his secret to living a strong and healthy life.

PM News reports that the former president said that dreams are key for people who have reached the age of 60 and above.

He also said within the mentioned age bracket must learn to have dietary habits that are nutritious and balanced in addition to getting enough rest.

Speaking while hosting the Ogun and Oyo States Senior Citizens at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the former president urged older Nigerians to imbibe healthy habits and lifestyles.

He said anyone who has attained the age of 60 should Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medical Attention And Social Interaction, with the acronym (DREAMS).

According to Obasanjo, such lifestyles is what elderly people need to practice to live their old age in good health.

Further lamenting the laxity shown by the Nigerian government in adopting and implementing adequate care programmes for the aged and elderly, Obasanjo counselled the senior citizens to engage themselves in daily physical exercise.

He also said that getting checked up medically as often as possible (at least every six months) and socialising can kill boredom and loneliness.

His words:

“Once we get old, our culture requires that we take care of our grandchildren whether they are in Nigeria or abroad but when things turn around it becomes a problem hence for the Senior Citizen Club."

He finally called on members of the Nigerian senior citizens to also be spiritually minded.

Source: Legit.ng